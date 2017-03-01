The start of the spring season means it is time for a new wardrobe, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you need to break your budget to achieve a new style.

Campus Ecology had their biannual clothing swap Feb. 24-25 in the student center to promote living sustainably in current times.

The Mountain View Room was turned into a thrifting paradise for Keene State students. Tables and racks were lined up neatly with clothes organized by styleand type, and also included accessories and shoes.

KSC senior and Campus Ecology Vice President Seanna Flynn explained the goal for the swap.

“This is important on our campus because it cuts down on consumerism. It brings the community together because it’s an effort by all kinds of people and anyone can partake. Last year was our first big event and people were blown away by the fact we were doing it. People couldn’t believe it was true, so I would say that’s why we extended it to two days this year, so more people could participate”.

What was the catch? There wasn’t one. While donations were appreciated, they were not mandatory to join in on the action.

KSC senior Emma Smith donated multiple bags of her old clothes and picked up some new items at the swap.

However, for Smith, this is not just because it is a campus event; it is a lifestyle choice she has been upholding for two years now.

“Thrifting is important for sustainability. Buying all new clothes is wasteful and puts money into an industry that is unethical and unsustainable, so I thrift as much as I can and I want to put some of my own stuff into that cycle,” Smith said.

Club secretary and KSC junior James Spineti mentioned that this is just one of the many causes that the organization tries to shed light on.

“Campus Ecology is all about sustainable initiatives for the entire campus, and as long as people aren’t buying new clothes, it really helps. We also try to promote sustainable living with giving away reusable water bottles, trying to ban plastic bags on campus and through Solar Fest each spring.”

This kind of event is powerful in promoting sustainability, but also club visibility.

KSC first-year Daniella Giese said the swap definitely made her take notice of both the cause and the organization. “It’s a great way to raise awareness about something a lot of students didn’t really think about before. As a [first year] there’s a lot of clubs I don’t know about, so this is a great way for me to find out and get involved as well.”

A future clothing swap with the remaining clothes and additional donations will be held during Solar Fest. Any clothes left over from the swap in April will be sent to various donation centers.

Flynn reiterated why students should partake in the upcoming swap “Free clothes and spring cleaning are always great things. Who can pass that up?”

Campus Ecology meets every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the Student Center Atrium.

