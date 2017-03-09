Ingredients:

1 small bag of dark chocolate (70 percent or higher)

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup assorted nuts (cashews/pecans/walnuts)

1/2 crushed pretzels

Caramel drizzle (optional)

Directions:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In amicrowave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate for 30 seconds and stir. Microwave longer if necessary, but be careful of burning the chocolate. Add the dried cranberries, whatever nuts and pretzels and mix together. Then, pour out the chocolate onto the baking sheet and spread out. Place in the fridge until it has hardened, then cut into pieces and enjoy!

Dark chocolate bark is a healthy, sweet treat that is easy and fast to make. Dark chocolate has many health benefits, including being high in magnesium and iron. It also is rich in antioxidants. Adding nuts and pretzels adds a salty flavor, which enhances the sweetness. There are many other ingredients you can add to this recipe to make it your own.

