Yield: 2 smoothies

Ingredients:

1 large banana

1 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries

4 cups chopped kale

1 cup plain greek yogurt

1/2 cup milk or water

Directions:

Throw all ingredients into the blender. Blend 30-60 seconds on the smoothie/drink setting. Pour. Enjoy!

A great way to sneak vegetables into your diet is with smoothies! This fresh recipe can kick-start your day or be a quick snack on the go. Kale is a great source of dietary fiber and protein, along with providing a ton of Vitamin A, C and K. Try this refreshing smoothie recipe or venture out and add different fruits or vegetables; the possibilities are endless!

EWTE is supported by the Student Nutrition Association at Keene State club (SNAKS).