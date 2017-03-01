Yield: 2 smoothies
Ingredients:
- 1 large banana
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup strawberries
- 4 cups chopped kale
- 1 cup plain greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup milk or water
Directions:
- Throw all ingredients into the blender.
- Blend 30-60 seconds on the smoothie/drink setting.
- Pour.
- Enjoy!
A great way to sneak vegetables into your diet is with smoothies! This fresh recipe can kick-start your day or be a quick snack on the go. Kale is a great source of dietary fiber and protein, along with providing a ton of Vitamin A, C and K. Try this refreshing smoothie recipe or venture out and add different fruits or vegetables; the possibilities are endless!
