Yield: 2 smoothies

Ingredients:

  • 1 large banana
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup strawberries

    Photo contributed by Kate Faulkner

  • 4 cups chopped kale
  • 1 cup plain greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup milk or water

Directions:

  1. Throw all ingredients into the blender.
  2. Blend 30-60 seconds on the smoothie/drink setting.
  3. Pour.
  4. Enjoy!

A great way to sneak vegetables into your diet is with smoothies! This fresh recipe can kick-start your day or be a quick snack on the go. Kale is a great source of dietary fiber and protein, along with providing a ton of Vitamin A, C and K. Try this refreshing smoothie recipe or venture out and add different fruits or vegetables; the possibilities are endless!

Katie Faulkner