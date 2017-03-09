Raise your fist in the air for a new group on campus: Keene State Activists.

The group just became an official group three weeks ago and has already started tabling in the Student Center. On Tuesday, March 7, members of the club advertised students being able to become an activist in under ten minutes. The group were trying to get students involved with the current controversial transgender bill going into a vote the following day, by having them sign a petition and learn more about who they could contact to have their voices heard. Tomorrow, KSC junior and State Representative Joseph Stallcop will be in Concord fighting for the bill.

In addition, postcards were pre-made for students to sign off on. These postcards were about bills that would affect students and their voting rights. KSC senior and President of Keene State Activists Maggie Mason said these bills could get rid of students being able to use their student IDs to vote with, or make it more technologically difficult to register. At the end of their tabling, these postcards will be mailed to State legislators by the Keene State Democratic Club.

Mason said it’s vital for students to get involved. “Students really don’t realize how easy it is to become an activist. It literally takes two seconds out a student’s day,” she said.

For now, the group is meeting on Thursday evenings at 7:30 in the Flag Room of the Student Center. However, after break, they hope to have a new location.

