Middlebury College

The Keene State women’s basketball team matched up against non-conference Middlebury College on Jan. 3. Emily McPadden scored her second consecutive game with double-digits. McPadden scored 18 points, while her fellow teammate Stephanie D’Annolfo scored 12 with seven rebounds. Amanda Petrow also received double-digits, scoring 11.

The Owls came out fired up in the first quarter, shooting 10-for-16. The Owls earned an early 12-9 lead with a layup from Petrow and back-to-back threes from Rachel Bonnanzio and Lydia Vital, bringing the lead up 18-9.

D’Annolfo added in another layup to widen the lead even more, but the Panthers shot a three and sank it in with 1:16 left on the clock. McPadden sank the final basket with a jump shot from the top of the key to make the score 22-12, Keene State.

The Owls opened the second quarter with a 12-2 run and maintained a 20 point lead with just 5:32 left on the clock. Keene State kept the offensive drive as Petrow scored another two baskets before time ran out. The Panthers achieved the final points of the quarter as they hit a three with just 24 seconds left, sending both teams into the half, 38-17, Keene State.

Late in the third quarter, Sandi Purcell gave the Owls their greatest lead. A three-point shot put the Owls up by 25 points with 4:47 to go. The Panthers shot a free throw and a three, achieving the next four points and pulling them within 21 points.

With 1:11 left on the clock, McPadden received the next five points, keeping Keene State on top 49-25 at the end of the third.

In the fourth, the Panthers would only come as close as 18 points. The Owls sealed the deal 59-37.

University of Southern Maine

The Owls soared past the University of Southern Maine (USM) 62-43, Saturday Feb. 4 at Firfield Court.

Four of the Owls scored double-digits to keep their lead over USM. Sandi Purcell led with 13 points, Stephanie D’Annolfo was one assist shy of a triple double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Both Lydia Vital and Amanda Petrow scored 10 points each. Josie Amerson also pulled down a career and game-high of 12 rebounds with six points.

The Owls came out strong offensively in the first minutes, maintaining a 15-0 lead that was capped by the three from Purcell with 6:19 left in the first quarter. Southern Maine finally got on the board with two converted free throws.

Keene quickly reacted with five points from Vital and Purcell in the final minute of the quarter. The Owls extended the lead to 17 points, 22-5 at the end of the first.

The Owls came out of the second quarter with a 9-0 run to stay in front of the Huskies. The Owls then brought the score to 31-5 in just the beginning of the quarter. The Huskies found some momentum with back-to-back layups.

The Huskies have now added nine points with 4:57 to go. Keene State followed right back with seven unanswered points for a 38-9 margin in favor of the Owls. The Huskies didn’t throw in the towel just yet, they grabbed three more points, but a final basket from Amerson put Keene State up 40-12 at the half.

D’Annolfo with a layup and a three from Kenzie Bennett opened up the third quarter. The Owls stayed strong, shooting in the first half and maintaining the double-digit lead. The Huskies would only come as close as 19 points in the last remaining minutes.

Keene State didn’t give up the double-digit lead and finished on top at the buzzer, 62-43.

The Keene State lady Owls will play home on Wednesday against Plymouth State University. Tip-off will be at 5:30 p.m.

