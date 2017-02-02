Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Keene State College Kemal Atkins will begin holding office hours reserved for students in hopes that they will be able to raise concerns or thoughts about KSC.

Atkins stated, “I value the relationships I’ve had and continue to have with students, and I see this as another way to broaden the lines of communication. I’m hoping that individual students, small groups, entire student organizations or groups of friends take time to have ‘Konversations with Kemal’.”

These hours will begin in early February and will be held in Atkins’ office on the third floor of the Lloyd P. Young Student Center. Students can make appointments by going online.

“I hope that more students will know that I’m a resource and an advocate for their success. Over the 20 plus years that I’ve been working in higher education, I’ve found that by adopting a ‘Students First’ approach, many good things tend follow for the benefit of students and, often times, the entire campus community,” Atkins stated.

Students are encouraged to use this time as they see fit by raising campus concerns and issues that are relevant to the student experience at KSC.

“Meaningful interactions with students are important to me and I care about students and their success, as do the members of my team. The landscape of higher education is changing rapidly and, in many ways, students are leading that change, so it’s important that people in my position know and understand what’s going on with ‘the people (i.e. KSC students) in real-time’. The time is now,” Atkins stated.

More information about “Konversations with Kemal” will be provided prior to the anticipated starting date in early February.

