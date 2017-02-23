“The college experience extends far beyond the academic goal of attaining a degree. It’s an opportunity to grow as an individual and understand different perspectives on life. Keene State College is a unique and special New England school, offering four beautifully changing seasons. From the vibrant fall foliage, best seen from the summit of Mount Monadnock, to the snow-filled winters, where students flock to the numerous nearby ski resorts, KSC Owls are never bored. If there’s one area where Keene students excel, it’s having a good time. The benefits of attending a social college will extend into the work place, as Keene State graduates are networking experts. It’s almost impossible to not make a friend or two walking down Appian Way, as our campus radiates a friendly vibe unlike any other. I urge incoming and current students to take advantage of all KSC has to offer. Study abroad, join multiple clubs, stay active at the gym, learn to love the library and try not to blink because before you know it, college is over. I’ve learned more about myself in past four years than I ever would have expected and there is no other place I would have rather achieved this experience at. For the people I’ve met, the places I’ve explored and the perspectives I’ve gained, thank you KSC.”