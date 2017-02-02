“The biggest personal change I’ve made is applying myself more academically. I’ve been working towards staying focused in class and spending more time in the library. Learning how to manage my time balancing courses, athletics and a fun social life was hard at first, especially at a school as great as Keene State, but I’m constantly reminding myself that what I put into my learning is what I get out of it. I am making the most of my time here in Keene and I feel like it’s making me a more well-rounded person.”