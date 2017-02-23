Meg Gilbar

Skip the packaged guacamole mix and let me teach you how to make the healthiest dip at the party. This dip contains what some nutritionists call a “superfood” because of its excellent health benefits: the avocado. Avocados contain high amounts of monounsaturated fats that protect your heart, have higher amounts of potassium than a banana and are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. Adding in fresh herbs, vegetables and spices just makes this dip even more delicious and nutritious.

Ingredients:

5 avocados

1 lime, juiced or 1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp salt

½ cup onion, diced

2 plum tomatoes, diced

3 tbsp fresh cilantro

1 tsp minced garlic or garlic powder

1 tsp cayenne chili powder

1 tsp cumin

Directions:

Pit and mash avocados in a bowl and mash together with lime juice, cumin and salt. Mix in tomatoes, onions, garlic, cilantro and cayenne/chili pepper. Refrigerate for one hour for the best flavor or serve immediately if you can’t wait!

Recipe inspired by Allrecipes.com