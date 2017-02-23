Meg Gilbar
Skip the packaged guacamole mix and let me teach you how to make the healthiest dip at the party. This dip contains what some nutritionists call a “superfood” because of its excellent health benefits: the avocado. Avocados contain high amounts of monounsaturated fats that protect your heart, have higher amounts of potassium than a banana and are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. Adding in fresh herbs, vegetables and spices just makes this dip even more delicious and nutritious.
Ingredients:
- 5 avocados
- 1 lime, juiced or 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ cup onion, diced
- 2 plum tomatoes, diced
- 3 tbsp fresh cilantro
- 1 tsp minced garlic or garlic powder
- 1 tsp cayenne chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
Directions:
- Pit and mash avocados in a bowl and mash together with lime juice, cumin and salt.
- Mix in tomatoes, onions, garlic, cilantro and cayenne/chili pepper.
- Refrigerate for one hour for the best flavor or serve immediately if you can’t wait!
Recipe inspired by Allrecipes.com