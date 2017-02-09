Women’s National Basketball Association star Chamique Holdsclaw was named the “female Michael Jordan.”

Holdsclaw, like many athletes, struggled with mental illness. In her documentary “Mind/Game: The journey of Chamique Holdsclaw,” she proves that even with a mental illness, she can trump any opponent she would ever face on the court.

In the documentary, she explains how basketball was once her “coping mechanism,” and she has replaced it with a strict routine of eating healthy, exercising, quiet time and meditation. Now, she travels the country to advocate for mental health awareness. Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m., Holdsclaw will be speaking in the Mabel Brown Room.

