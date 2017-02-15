Ingredients:

2 sweet potatoes (150 g each)

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

1/4 tsp sea salt (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (121 C) and position oven rack in the center of the oven. Rinse and dry your sweet potatoes thoroughly and slice them as uniformly thin as possible. If you have a mandolin slicer, use it. Otherwise, use a very sharp knife to get these uniformly thin. Know that chips that are too thick in parts won’t crisp up all the way. Still delicious, just not “chip” crispiness. Toss slices in a touch of olive oil to lightly coat, then sprinkle with salt. Lay out in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for about two hours, flipping chips once at the halfway point to ensure even cooking. I also rotated mine for more even cooking, which is optional but recommended. Remove them once they’re crisp and golden brown. Some may feel a little tender in the middle, but take them out and let them rest for 10 minutes or so to crisp up before sampling. Serve immediately.

Winter time is the perfect season to eat root vegetables. Sweet potatoes (also known as yams) are a great vegetable that is packed with a ton of nutrients. They are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, copper, pantothenic acid and vitamin B6. Cutting them up into chips is a different way to incorporate them into your diet or they are also delicious baked with a sprinkle of brown sugar for something sweeter.

