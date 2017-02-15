Ingredients:
- 2 sweet potatoes (150 g each)
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
- 1/4 tsp sea salt (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (121 C) and position oven rack in the center of the oven.
- Rinse and dry your sweet potatoes thoroughly and slice them as uniformly thin as possible. If you have a mandolin slicer, use it. Otherwise, use a very sharp knife to get these uniformly thin. Know that chips that are too thick in parts won’t crisp up all the way. Still delicious, just not “chip” crispiness.
- Toss slices in a touch of olive oil to lightly coat, then sprinkle with salt. Lay out in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for about two hours, flipping chips once at the halfway point to ensure even cooking. I also rotated mine for more even cooking, which is optional but recommended.
- Remove them once they’re crisp and golden brown. Some may feel a little tender in the middle, but take them out and let them rest for 10 minutes or so to crisp up before sampling.
- Serve immediately.
Winter time is the perfect season to eat root vegetables. Sweet potatoes (also known as yams) are a great vegetable that is packed with a ton of nutrients. They are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, copper, pantothenic acid and vitamin B6. Cutting them up into chips is a different way to incorporate them into your diet or they are also delicious baked with a sprinkle of brown sugar for something sweeter.
