In 1970, Richard Nixon was the president of the United States, John Lennon announced The Beatles were disbanding, the Apollo 13 accident occurred and Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel was the top hit.

On Feb. 17, 1970 at Keene State College, The Monadnock [The Equinox’s former name], reported that there was an open hearing for proposed changes in the elementary and secondary education programs that would have possibly eliminated the B.Ed. degree.

This proposed program meant that for the first two years at Keene State College (KSC), students in the education program would follow the liberal arts track and substitute a B.A. or B.S. degree in its place so that students weren’t required to commit themselves to elementary or secondary education, and delay the choice two years.

The program at this time was also measured in how many hours each part required.

For example, one semester would include 15-16 hours or professional electives in the senior year.

Prior to becoming Keene State College, KSC was Keene Teachers College, making this 1970 proposal from Dr. Paul Blacketor, Chairman of the Education Dept. noteworthy.

Currently in the education program at KSC, students are required to double major in a liberal arts major and the option of either Early Childhood Development, Elementary Education or Secondary Education.

Then there are other specialized options, Music Education and Physical Education which lead to K-12 Certification.