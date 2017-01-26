Two MLB players died in two separate crashes on Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Dominican Republic. Kansas City Royals pitcher, Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte died in traffic accidents.

According to the New York Times, it was unclear whether Ventura had been driving when he died on the highway.Ventura was a hard-throwing right-hander who reached the major league in 2013. Ventura made three World Series starts, two in 2014 against the San Francisco Giants and then in a loss in 2015 against the Mets at Citi Field.

Marte, a former infielder, spent seven seasons with Atlanta, Cleveland, and Arizona. Marte died when his Mercedes-Benz hit a house.

