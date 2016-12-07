The Keene State Owl’s women’s basketball team took on Worcester State University on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Spaulding Gymnasium. The Lady Owls walked onto the court with new uniforms for the 2016-2017 season.

The starting line up for the lady Owls is as followed; Stephanie D’Annolfo, Amanda Petrow, Sandi Purcell, Rachel Bonnanzio and Lydia Vital. In the first half the lady owls came out strong. D’Annolfo making a comeback since she was injured the first couple weeks of the season, starting of with nine points in just the first half. Emily McPadden scored six while her teammates Petrow and Purcell both scored four. The Owls maintain the lead at the half, 30-21.

The second half Worcester State starts with possession. The Owls steal it back after Worcester misses two baskets. The Owls keep a steady lead in front of Worcester state throughout the entire second half. Vital and Purcell both landed double digits in the second half. Vital with 12 points and Purcell with 11. The Lady Owls took the win over Worcester 56-49. The Owls will play home on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. in the Spaulding Gymnasium against UMass Boston.

