Hope Walsh, Ryan Boraski and Nate Shepard headlined Keene State College’s swim and dive performance at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3 by breaking KSC school records.

Walsh, a junior from Hampden, Massachusetts, started off day one breaking her own record in the 1,650 with a NCAA “B” cut time of 17:21.95. She cut nearly four full seconds off of her original time. All-American swimmer Boraski, a senior from North Attleborough, Massachusetts, started off the morning by breaking the school record in the 50 freestyle. In 2015, Greg Youngstrom set the record with a time of 20.39 seconds. Boraski swam a 20.24 to break Youngstrom’s record. Later in the day, Boraski broke his own record by breaking the 20-second barrier and swimming the 50 freestyle in 19.95 seconds.

Shepard, a senior and Keene native, broke what was the oldest record in the KSC record book when he swam the 50 breaststroke in 25.85 seconds. Shepard’s time barely broke the previous time of 25.90, but was enough to break the record previously held by Domingo Rose in 2009. Not only was Shepard’s time a record-breaker, but it was also an NCAA B-cut.The Owls have a bit of a break and aren’t in action again until Jan. 14, when they host Bentley College.

Full story to come in next week’s edition of The Equinox.

Crae Messer canbe contacted at Cmesser@kscequinox.com