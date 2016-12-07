Coming off a two week bye, the Keene State Owls topped off New York University (NYU) Saturday night with a score of 5-3.

The Owls had a rough start in the first period as they gave up an early one-timer goal to NYU’s Khol Donovan with an assist by Brandon Ritchey.

With about seven minutes remaining in the first period, NYU scored their second goal of the period by Mason Gallegos, assisted by both Scott Mulligan and John Kowalewski.

NYU outshot the Owls 10-2 and KSC Head Coach Bobby Rodrigue said, “What we talked about in the first intermission was the need for the guys to support each other. We had a couple little break downs in the first period and guys really got down on each other.”

In the second period, the Owls took coach’s advice and would take a power play advantage as Chris O’Hara put in his fifth goal of the season assisted by Cooper Hines and Andrew Pierce.

The penalties kept coming for NYU as nine players were sent to the box throughout the period.

The Owls took advantage of the power play once again with under five minutes remaining and down by one goal. They put away another power play goal by Kyle Carignan with Captain Kurt Mitchell and Pierce there for the assisted extra help.

Coach Rodrigue said, “We knew enough about NYU to know that they were going to take penalties and we just needed to not.”

Heading into the third period, the score was tied 2-2 and the momentum was on the Owls side.

Just two minutes into the third, Andrew Karlin got the Owls their first lead of the night with help from Hines.

NYU didn’t let that lead stick; just four minutes later, Mulligan from NYU tied the score 3-3 and gave NYU their first life since the first period.

Right over the halfway mark of the period, KSC’s Joe Meloni dished the puck to Lucas Poulin for a slap shot that was rebounded for the go ahead goal by Josh Bell.

The Owls took a 4-3 lead over NYU didn’t look back as they went on to win 5-3, with an open net goal by Hines, ending his three-point night.

Carlin Testa ended the night with the win and 19 saves on 22 shots, giving the Owls an 11-1-1 record.

Keene State will play at the University of New Hampshire next Saturday at 1 p.m. UNH has a record of 7-5 and will look to get back at the Owls after an early season 4-2 loss.

