If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times; Tom Brady is too good and the Los Angeles Rams could not compete with the GOAT.

On Sunday, Brady surpassed Peyton Manning for the most wins by a quarterback in National Football League (NFL) history, which means Brady now holds the title of All Time Winningest Quarterback with 201.

While it may be a hot take, Brady is no doubt one of, if not the most consistent quarterback of all time, and this he proved in the 26-10 blow out against the Rams.

The New England Patriots took a very early lead when running back LeGarrette Blount rushed for 43 yards.

Last week against the Jets, tight end Rob Gronkowski took himself out of the game when he noticed that his back and legs were feeling how they felt when he had previously herniated his disk in 2009.

Luckily, Blount came up forceful in this game and led the team with 88 rushing yards and one touchdown, his antics even made coach Bill Belichick smile.

The Rams never got any momentum in this game due to the strong defense that Pats defensive coordinator Matt Patricia put together.

During the broadcast, it was mentioned that Brady thrives on difficult situations and figures out how to make his offense click.

This could be seen throughout the entire game and especially in the sense that Brady was working without his tight end and changed up the offense in order to make it work.

The Patriots ended the first half in control with a 17-0 lead.

When the second half began, the broadcast mentioned that the Pats had more plays than the Rams had yards, which sums up the game pretty well.

The Rams didn’t score until halfway through the third quarter and it came from a forced field goal.

Game Heroes:

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski made himself known in this game after coming up short in the past few weeks. He redeemed himself and the kicker was a 4-for-4 on his field-goal attempts and hit from 28, 48, 45 and 45 yards.

The wide receiver duo of Julian Edelman and rookie Malcolm Mitchell clicked and Edelman totaled eight catches for 101 yards, and Mitchell also tallied eight receptions for 82 yards, showing his poise on the field.

As for the most obvious hero, Tom Brady, he brought together an offense that needed some work without Gronk. As an amazing situational player, Brady took advantage of the bad football the Rams were playing. He played to the end and didn’t slow down even when the Pats took a huge lead.

The Patriots resume action on Monday against the Ravens and look to get another win to tack onto the 10-2, and remain number one in the American Football Conference East.

