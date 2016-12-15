Seniors Ryan Boraski and Nathan Shepard and junior Hope Walsh all had very successful weekends at the MIT Invitational swim meet. The event was held from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4.

Boraski’s event was the sprint free, and this was the first time he broke 20 seconds in the 50 meter freestyle. Boraski has been swimming since he was young, but took a pause in his swimming career due to baseball.

“I really started up again freshman year of high school,” said Boraski.

Boraski cited all of his hard work as being the most satisfying aspect of his best time.

“It takes a lot of hard work. It’s not just something that is done in a year.”

He continued, “It’s years and years and years of hard work. People will say, ‘Oh he must have been doing well the past two years in order to do this,’ but it was the work I put in six years ago that made a difference now,” Boraski said.

Nathan Shepard’s event was the 100 meter breaststroke.

Shepard has been competitively swimming since he was six years old. He beat his old record by 0.49 seconds and his new best is 56.16 seconds.

Shepard wished he could have had a better race on the first day.

“I didn’t get the best time because I messed up during the race, but I was able to swim it again the next day during a time trial and I didn’t get the time I wanted, but it got me to a good national ranking and it was also a team record because I beat my previous record,” said Shepard.

Shepard discussed how completing a small goal was very rewarding for him.

“Accomplishing a small goal and seeing hard work pay off [is rewarding] because swimming is a long season so just getting that little bit of encouragement was definitely rewarding” Shepard said.

Hope Walsh broke the 1650 meter freestyle record for the school.

Walsh was very proud of her resiliency and her ability to bounce back from a mediocre performance.

“I am most proud of the fact that before I was in the 1650, I was in a relay, and I didn’t do very well in it and I have tendency to let my past races affect my next ones. I was really nervous that the race wasn’t going to go well just because I didn’t do well in the one 30 minutes before it,” said Walsh.

“Luckily, I pushed through it and swam my own race,” Walsh said.

