This simple snack is a affordable and nutrient loaded. The addition of the chia seeds adds extra fiber and protein to the sweet and delicious kiwi. Kiwi is a great source of Vitamins C and E, and is also on the clean 15, which is a list of fruits and vegetables that have a lower amount of pesticides.

Ingredients:

1 Kiwi

1 Tablespoon of Chia Seeds

Directions:

Rinse off your kiwi well and then simply cut it into slices. The skin on the kiwi is edible and adds additional fiber to your diet. If you are someone who does not eat the skin, there are two other simple ways to eat a kiwi. The first would be cutting it in half the long way, then cutting those halves again. These make slices similar to watermelon slices. The other way is to cut it in half width size, so you are left with two halves which you could scoop out with a spoon. Once your kiwi is cut the way you like it, all you have to do is sprinkle the chia seeds over the top and enjoy.

Ali can be contacted at afitzgerald@kscequinox.com