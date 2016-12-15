This quick and easy recipe can replace a meal or can be eaten as a snack. It will also help to stop sweet tooth cravings!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup oats
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup yogurt
- 1/2 cup apple, chopped
- 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 teaspoon of chia seeds
Directions:
- Place half a cup of oats into a container of your choice (preferably something with a top).
- Pour milk and your yogurt of choice over the oats.
- Peel and chop up some apples so that they are bite-sized.
- Add apples and butter to a pan on medium heat. Allow to cook until apples begin to soften.
- Add cinnamon and brown sugar to the pan a cook for a few more minutes so that the apples soak up the sweetness.
- Add the warm apple mixture to oats, milk and yogurt.
- Sprinkle the chia seeds on top for both texture and nutrients (this is optional).
- Top the container and refrigerate! It will be ready within a few hours and can last a few days in the refrigerator. Mix before enjoying.
