This quick and easy recipe can replace a meal or can be eaten as a snack. It will also help to stop sweet tooth cravings!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup oats

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup yogurt

1/2 cup apple, chopped

1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of butter

1 teaspoon of chia seeds

Directions:

Place half a cup of oats into a container of your choice (preferably something with a top). Pour milk and your yogurt of choice over the oats. Peel and chop up some apples so that they are bite-sized. Add apples and butter to a pan on medium heat. Allow to cook until apples begin to soften. Add cinnamon and brown sugar to the pan a cook for a few more minutes so that the apples soak up the sweetness. Add the warm apple mixture to oats, milk and yogurt. Sprinkle the chia seeds on top for both texture and nutrients (this is optional). Top the container and refrigerate! It will be ready within a few hours and can last a few days in the refrigerator. Mix before enjoying.

