This Weeks Student Assembly Meeting was the second to last for Keene State College’s Fall 2016 Semester, with only one more left on Nov. 29, after meetings will resume again in the Spring 2017 Semester. With no update on any information pertaining to budgets there was no old or new business to be discussed.

The overall meeting focused on each committee making the Assembly aware of future meetings amongst the individual committees themselves such as the Senate, Finances, and Public Relations committees. The Assembly adjourned with Alex Monteforte, the Speaker of Student Assembly, concluding it has been a “Great Semester”.

Fletcher can be contacted at frice@kscequinox.com