The country took a turn from seemingly accurate polls,, which stated Hillary Clinton would win as President of the United States of America when businessman Donald Trump took took the win. This shocked many, even those who supported him.

On the campus of Keene State College, many were asked what they thought of the election results what they thought of the election. Some declined, saying they were still processing the information. Others voiced their opinion.

KSC sophomore Jacob Papanicolaou is a hispanic citizen and said he comes “from the hood.” He said he’s mostly concerned about the reaction that will occur in the next few weeks. “We should just be civil,” he said. Papanicolaou said he didn’t like either of the top candidates. “We should just have Obama again,” he said.

KSC sophomore Steven Hamel said he was “pro Trump.” However, Hamel said he was still surprised Trump won. “It’s a good thing to see, but shocking. I didn’t think he would win, but he did.” Hamel said he thinks this is because Trump got support from many swing states,or , which are states that don’t necessarily have a definite and predictable party they stay with. Hamel said he likes that Trump is blunt. “He tells it like it is. There’s no sugarcoating,” he said.

For a professor who wished to remain unnamed, the outcome wasn’t so sweet. “I’m devastated,” she said. “I’m a really big Hillary supporter and it’s almost more of a shock that New Hampshire didn’t go more blue.” This professor said she has a couple of ideas as to why Trump won. “Either people are really angry or they just really wanted change,” she said.

The Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning (CALL) program participants Russ and Kathy Fleming said the outcome really shows a lot about our country. “I’m disappointed in the outcome,” Kathy said, “but I think the fact that people are shocked shows the reality of our country.” She said we need to be better with communicating with each other. “We need to listen to the other side to listen to their realities.” Her husband, Russ, said he was startled by how the election went. “I’m disappointed in the American public,” he said. Russ said the future could hold many possibilities. “It will be an interesting four years,” he said.

KSC senior Jess Morrissette said she’s completely baffled by the outcome. “I really don’t know what to say,” she said. Morrissette said that although she’s “not very into politics,” she was still shocked Trump won. “I thought he might have had a chance,” she said, “but I’m still very surprised.”

Morrissette said that it “could go both ways,” unsure of what will happen in the next four years. “He doesn’t have a career in politics, so it could go south, or he could make change,” she said. “Either way, we need to stick together as a country and not be divided.”

