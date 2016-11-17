The Keene State College Owls had two games this past weekend against Bryant University and Northeastern University. The Owls beat the Bryant Bulldogs handily by a final of 7-3, but dropped a tough game to the Northeastern Huskies 7-1.

In Friday night’s game against Bryant, the Owls struck first with an early power play goal from assistant captain Andrew Karlin.

Andrew Pierce and Kurt Mitchell got the helpers on KSC’s first goal of the day. The Bulldogs fought back though as they managed to get one by Keene goaltender Matt Goss.

It took the Owls less than a minute to regain the lead, as Kyle Carignan fired home his seventh goal of the year from Mitchell and Pierce.

Not even two minutes later, Keene struck again, but this time it was Pierce scoring the goal and Carignan and Mitchell getting the helpers.

Bryant managed to get another to make it a 3-2 game by the end of the first period.

The second period was all Keene. Josh Bell scored his first of two goals about two minutes into the second period on an assist from Chris O’Hara.

A few minutes later, Cooper Hines rocketed home another goal for KSC. It was an unassisted, short-handed goal.

About two minutes later, Pierce exited the box after serving a penalty and found himself on a breakaway. After making a move to the backhand, he slid home the puck to put the Owls up 6-2. Mario Serra earned an assist on Pierce’s goal. Bell scored Keene’s seventh and final goal of the game with O’Hara and Tucker Johnson registering assists.

The Bulldogs scored their final goal with one second left on the clock in the third period, but the game was over at that point. Goss earned his first win of the season, making 16 saves on 19 shots. That game improved the owls to 9-0-1.

Saturday’s game against Northeastern didn’t have a positive result. The Owls scored early with Pierce jamming home a puck while Mitchell and Carignan earning the assists.

The lead was short-lived, as Northeastern would score two goals in the latter half of the first period, giving the Huskies a 2-1 lead entering the break.

In the second period, it was all Northeastern. They would tack on four more goals and by the end of the period, it was 6-1. They added another goal in the third period, and when the game ended it was 7-1.

The Owls record currently stands at 9-1-1. Next weekend, they face-off against College of the Holy Cross at Keene Ice on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Austin Sanidas can be contacted at Asanidas@kscequinox.com