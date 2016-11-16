Bring something simple to the table this Thanksgiving. This no-bake pumpkin pie is super easy, simple and delicious to make!

Ingredients:

1 can of pumpkin pie filling

½ package of cream cheese (½ a cup)

1 12 oz container of Cool Whip (split in half)

1 regular (or 6 small) graham cracker crumb pie tins

Cinnamon to sprinkle

Directions:

Start by combining the can of pumpkin pie filling and the cream cheese. Blend them together until the ingredients are well-mixed. Then, gently fold the Cool Whip mixture in half and put into the mixture Scoop the mixture into the pre-made graham cracker tin (or tins. Top with the remaining Cool Whip and sprinkle with cinnamon for show. Let cool in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Ali can be contacted at afitzgerald.com