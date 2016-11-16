Bring something simple to the table this Thanksgiving. This no-bake pumpkin pie is super easy, simple and delicious to make!
Ingredients:
- 1 can of pumpkin pie filling
- ½ package of cream cheese (½ a cup)
- 1 12 oz container of Cool Whip (split in half)
- 1 regular (or 6 small) graham cracker crumb pie tins
- Cinnamon to sprinkle
Directions:
- Start by combining the can of pumpkin pie filling and the cream cheese.
- Blend them together until the ingredients are well-mixed. Then, gently fold the Cool Whip mixture in half and put into the mixture
- Scoop the mixture into the pre-made graham cracker tin (or tins.
- Top with the remaining Cool Whip and sprinkle with cinnamon for show.
- Let cool in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
