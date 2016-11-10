Musical duo Matt and Kim danced and sang their way into the hearts of Keene State College students when they played their first ever show in New Hampshire.

The two put on a free concert open to all, as long as they texted the word “Daylight” to show their enthusiasm about the music group and the 2016 election.

Students and community members gathered together to dance and get excited the night before the 2016 presidential election.

KSC student Kristin Bixby said, “In middle school, I actually really liked Matt and Kim, and I’m so stoked they’re on campus and I also think it’s for a very good cause.”

Before the concert began, President of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Cecile Richards explained the importance of getting out and voting and how much this election means.

Students were cheering, chattering and excited about the concert and the pending election.

The event was full of balloons and confetti, but it also included an important message.

Matt Johnson of Matt and Kim said during the concert, “I don’t know how to say it, just do it man, just do it. Just be part of it, even if you are not registered, you can register tomorrow and still vote.”

Ana Morales, who identified herself as the press person on site, said the event was all about getting the message out and that everyone can be a part of going out and voting.

This was the last show of 2016 for this dynamic duo, and they said it was like eating dessert after a good meal.

Students danced and moved, but were also engaged during the political speech as well.

After the concert, Keene State College senior Meredith Falso said, “First off, I’m a huge Matt and Kim fan, so that was so fun that they came here, and I am totally for Hillary all the way anyway, so this just encouraged my vote even more.”

Mary Curtin can be contacted at mcurtin@kscequinox.com