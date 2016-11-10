KSC students were given the chance to celebrate and honor the traditions of Day of the Dead.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Night Owl Café (NOC) was full of students of different backgrounds who came together to honor the Mexican culture. In affiliation with the Diversity and Multiculturalism Office, Common Ground hosted the event and celebrated with free tacos, piñatas, coloring and cookie decorating, all while dressed up in festive costumes.

Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday celebrated the day after Halloween to honor the lives of those lost. Traditionally, the celebration is very personal, cooking favorite foods of the deceased and playing specific music they once loved.

KSC junior Antonio Rivera is president of the club and explained the importance of bringing traditional cultural events to campus. “We want to celebrate many backgrounds. We usually celebrate Halloween here, so honoring Day of the Dead helps to bring multiculturalism to campus.”

People were dressed in an array of costumes, dancing to Mexican music, eating the free food and participating in activities. The piñatas were sugar skull themed to honor the long-standing Mexican tradition.

Common Ground’s Public Relations Director Kaitlyn Chestna said she was excited for people to get a small taste of a rich, historical culture. “Although Dia de Muertos is deeply personal to individuals based around whoever they have lost, it’s great to bring these traditions to students who may have never been exposed before.”

KSC senior Emma Smith said she just happened to come to the NOC at the right time and was happy she did. “I think it’s really cool that people genuinely care about getting outside of their own bubble and opening people’s eyes to other traditions. Plus, this event is a really fun way to go about it.”

Rivera spoke as to why groups like this are essential to campus. “We’re a multicultural club and promote diversity of all aspects, whether it be [a] cultural background, LGBTQ [or] disabilities. We want everyone to find common ground throughout the KSC community.”

Common Ground meets every Monday night at 8:30 p.m. on the third floor of the student center.

