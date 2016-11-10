“Most people think I’m a super serious person because I’m usually always straight-faced walking down Appian Way, but they couldn’t be more wrong. I’m wicked laid-back and I like to think I’m funny. I tend to come off kind of shy to new people, which makes me look like I’m mean or being rude, when in reality, I just don’t know what to say and I’m super awkward. However, I’m super friendly, it’s just my face that doesn’t look it.”

Humans of KSC is presented by Jacob Paquin

Jacob can be contacted at jpaquin@kscequinox.com