“The craziest thing I have done is probably conquering my extreme fear of heights by going to the top of The Empire State Building. Although I was trembling the whole time, the moment was incredibly surreal. I felt as though everything I was looking down at was just a painting, like it wasn’t reality. I’m so glad I got to have that experience, even though I’m sure I won’t be doing it again!”

Jacob can be contacted at jpaquin@kscequinox.com