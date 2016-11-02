On Monday, Oct. 31, the Young Student Center was filled with students dipping apples into fountains of caramel while snacking on apple cider donuts to the beat of Halloween music.

Presented by Student Government, the Fall Festival ran from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Halloween. KSC students and faculty were able to participate in the festival simply by walking through the student center.

Many organizations had tables set up to interact with students. Students were offered free candy, coupons and raffles as they walked through.

As soon as students walked through the doors, they were greeted by members of Student Government who offered them the chance to throw a dart and receive a coupon.

The organization had balloon darts set up and placed coupons behind them. Students had the chance to win coupons from D’s Deli, Bean and Bagel, Dunkin Donuts and The Works.

Student Representative for the University System of New Hampshire for KSC Sarah Dugas was at the table and said students could throw the dart until they won a prize. She also said she was most excited for the caramel fountains.

WKNH DJ’d the event, as they did the following year. “We used to DJ pumpkin lobotomy too,” Music Director Patrick O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said he loves djing school events.

“It’s really cool to see how when you play a song, people react to it,” he said. “It’s really cool because you get to set a tone for what everyone is doing and that’s really cool,” O’Donnell said.

Pumpkin painting was provided by the Class of 2018. According to Alayna LaBaire, the class spent their own money to supply pumpkins for KSC students.

“We were kind of upset we weren’t going to have pumpkin lobotomy, so we wanted to keep the theme of pumpkins along with fall,” LaBaire said.

She said they decided on pumpkin painting because it’s an “easy” and “fun” activity.

“People can paint pumpkins, or they can take a pumpkin and leave with them if they have to go to class,” she said.

Students were also at a table representing the Fair Trade Club on campus.

According to table manager Nicole Berrilli, fair trade is a social justice movement that helps try to empower farmers in third world countries to make sure that they are getting fair wages and good working conditions.

“Fair trade also empowers women, helps equality, ends child labor and has environmental aspects so it helps try to save the environment as well,” Berrilli said.

The table had flyers explaining what fair trade is and had samples of the products.

“A lot of the time, we like to give out little samples of chocolate and Runa (organic tea) because these are the fair trade products we have in Lloyds and I know a lot of people enjoy them,” she said.

Other student organizations at Fall Festival included Big Brothers Big Sisters, Social Activities Council and many more.

