Fall means pumpkin spice lattes, right? As much as we all love this sugary delight, this week for Eating With The Equinox we have a quick, easy and healthier pumpkin smoothie recipe for you to cure your pumpkin craving with.

Ingredients:

1 medium banana

1 cup of plain greek yogurt

½ can of organic pumpkin pie filling

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

¼ cup of ice (optional)

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients into a blender, mix and enjoy! Top with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon for the complete look! Pumpkin purée can be used, but keep in mind that pumpkin pie filling has additional spices included. Ice can be added, depending on the consumers taste, but isn’t necessary in the recipe.