For some majors, it’s highly recommended or even required a student must study abroad. For one student however, trouble with the law prevented him from doing that, thus putting a strain on graduating from Keene State College. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Global Education Office overturned its decision and Ryan Calabrese was accepted into the Study Abroad program. His probation will follow him to Ecuador, where he will have to check in with a counselor every month.

“I didn’t want to be in trouble at all,” Ryan Calabrese said. A Keene State College senior taking six classes a semester and tutoring in two languages,Calabrese applied to study abroad to Quito, Ecuador, to complete his senior seminar, which is required of him to graduate.

Calabrese admitted to smoking marijuana during his time at Keene State. His first charge, according to him, was during his first year at KSC. He said he took the fall for a former roommate for possession of an empty alcohol container. The second offense was a year later. During health and safety checks, an empty alcohol container and a grinder (a device used for grinding down marijuana leaves for consumption) was found in his room. “It was just a dumb mistake…that was really a slap in the face and a wake up call,” he said.

The third offense came in March. Calabrese had just gotten off probation for the second offense. He claims to have been sick with the flu, when Holloway Residence Hall Director at the time Meg Barbato, who has declined to comment on the article, along with other RA’s and two Campus Safety officers knocked on his door.

“I heard two knocks on the door,” Calabrese said. He eventually handed over a bowl and consequently was given 18 months of probation. “An 18 month probation, that’s almost unheard of,” he said. Because of the disciplinary actions against him, Calabrese is no longer qualified to study abroad.

Director of the Global Education Office Dr. Skye Stephenson said the school has certain protocols to follow. “We’re having to follow not just campus policies, but also agreements with international partners.” It states on their Keene website page that students who wish to study abroad must be in “good academic, financial and disciplinary standing.” Some countries will not accept students who have disciplinary actions at all according to Dr. Stephenson. When asked if Ecuador is one of those countries, Dr. Stephenson said, “I will not talk about any specific case in any particular form.”

When Calabrese told his classmates about this, they sprung into action. KSC sophomore Savannah Bynum said they tossed around the idea of starting a petition to help Ryan. “It started as a joke,” she said. Once they learned that his appeal was denied, Bynum started the petition the same day. “It was no longer a joke, we put our words into action,” she said.” In 24 hours, the petition had over 150 signatures. Students were emailing the Global Education Office on Calabrese’s behalf.

“We [were] all just so appalled,” Bynum said. “We’re all still angry.”

Calabrese has completed the requirements for his major, except for studying abroad, and he tutors in two languages, Spanish and German. He said,“School is my passion.”

