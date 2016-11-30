This yummy snack is high in energy because of the fats and protein that come from the peanuts. The chocolate adds a little extra punch with the high sugar content. These are great snacks if you’re on the go or craving something in-between classes.

Ingredients: (yields about 12 quarter sized snacks)

½ cup of dried dates

½ cup unsalted peanuts

½ cup of melted chocolate

½ cup of shredded coconut

Directions:

Combine the dates and peanuts in a blender. Blend until the mixture is chopped finely enough so that it will pack into balls. Pack the mixture into balls and then dip them in the melted chocolate to help hold their form. For a little more nutritional value, try using dark chocolate because of the added magnesium and antioxidants. Sprinkle the shredded coconut over the still melted chocolate and let cool in the fridge until hardened.

Feel free to get creative with your own energy balls! Find new nuts and berries to mix and match to find your favorite flavor.

Ali can be contacted at afitzgerald@kscequinox.com