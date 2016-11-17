An unarmed robbery occurred on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 4 p.m. The Keene Police Department (KDP) was called around 4:20 p.m. to report the robbery, which occurred at the Campus Convenience Store, on 152 Winchester Street.

According to a press release from KPD “No weapon was shown during the robbery.

The suspect assaulted the store clerk during the robbery; the clerk received minor lacerations to his face.”

The release states that the Keene Fire Department also made themselves available on the scene, but “the clerk declined transport to the hospital.”

The release says the male suspect “fled south onto [the] Keene State campus, with an undisclosed amount of money.”

KSC Campus Safety was on the scene and sent a notification reiterating KPD’s information to the KSC campus.

According to the press release, the suspect’s description is as follows:

Approximately 5’05”-5’06”

medium build

dark colored hooded sweatshirt

light colored jeans

white male with brown hair

KPD stated, “…the case remains under investigation by Detective Steve LaMears. Anyone who was a witness to the incident or has further information is encouraged to call the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9813.

They also stated, “Information concerning this incident may also be provided anonymously via email on our website at http://www.ci.keene.nh.us/departments/police/anonymous-crime-tips.”

Dorothy England can be contacted at dengland@kscequinox.com