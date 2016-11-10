Every college student has heard of the “freshman 15” or experienced it.

Yes it is a real thing.

But think about it, your eating, drinking and exercising habits drastically change as you transition into the college lifestyle.

The most important thing is being comfortable in your own skin. You are the only person who can make that change however.

Remember, you aren’t in high school anymore.

As you get older your body starts changing and your metabolism slows down.

Unfortunately if you are experiencing said freshman 15 you need to start making these lifestyle changes.

Start by exercising at least four times a week.

You don’t necessarily have to hit the gym everyday but even so much as going for a walk downtown can be beneficial.

We are lucky enough to have a gym that has lots of equipment, flexible hours and no cost to students, however if the gym for whatever reason doesn’t appeal to you try workouts in your room.

Youtube for example has so many free workout routines you can do in the comfort of your own home.

The next step is improving your eating habits.

It is very easy and convenient to grab a slice of pizza at the Dining

Commons but there are several other ways you can utilize the D.C.

Get creative and try making your own salad by getting some grilled chicken or tuna from the stir-fry or wrap station.

Also, don’t be afraid to try some vegan options, you’d be surprised how delicious the plates can be while also being a healthier option.

Make sure you only have healthy snacks in your room as well, such as popcorn, fruit, or granola.

Don’t be so hard on yourself, focus on school and make sure you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

If you stress too much your body will be affected even worse.

Good Luck!

Alex

