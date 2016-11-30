In the aftermath of the election, many members of our community feel directly threatened by the president-elect’s campaign rhetoric, the individuals Mr. Trump has chosen to serve in his administration thus far, and the increase in hate crimes across the country directed toward African-Americans, Latinos, Jews, women, immigrants, Muslims, Native Americans, and members of the LGBTQ community.

Keene State College is committed to civility, diversity, and respect as well as social justice and equity in our community and in our curriculum. As faculty at Keene State, we are committed to a defense of these values.

Every member of our community – students, faculty, staff – is valued and respected. We will never stand by and permit anyone in our community to be devalued, belittled, threatened or silenced.

In 1933, professors at German universities too often stood by and did nothing to shield the vulnerable members of their communities from the onslaught of hatred and violence (and some, sadly, even aided the regime in the implementation of its policies). We may, perhaps, hope for the best from the new administration, but we are prepared to steadfastly resist any efforts to violate human rights and dignity. We, too, believe in the need for unity in our country, but a unity based on the recognition of and respect for inalienable human rights – not false “unity” grounded in racist, sexist, homophobic, and xenophobic nationalism. The cost of such false unity is the degradation of a wide range of people, including women, members of the LGBTQ community, and individuals of varied religions, races, ethnicities, and cultural backgrounds, and people with disabilities; it is paid for with the passive silence of people who enjoy privileged status in our society. This collective dehumanization has all too often been the precursor to crimes against humanity. As scholars we have a professional responsibility to point out the growth of these disturbing forces in our society, and as human beings we have a moral obligation to resist them.

Keene State College is also deeply committed to learning, cultural enrichment, and the free exchange of ideas. We have chosen our vocation because of our belief in the importance of free and open discourse and the unfettered pursuit of knowledge and understanding. The principle of academic freedom, for all members of our community, is both an expression of our commitment to civic freedom and equality and a guarantor of it. All voices deserve to be heard and respected, even those that say things with which we do not agree. It is our responsibility as scholars and educators to model and facilitate conversations that respectfully include diverse perspectives.

In order for learning to happen, all members of our community must have access to safe spaces where they feel challenged to think in new ways and are supported in their work. We will defend their right to these safe spaces and resist any efforts to encroach on them on our campus and in our wider communities.

We, the undersigned faculty at Keene State College, pledge to call out all forms of discrimination, bullying, and intimidation.

We are committed to maintaining a peaceful community that values diverse viewpoints, that encourages respectful dialogue, and that emboldens all of its citizens to thrive within a framework of openness and acceptance.

