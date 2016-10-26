The Keene State College women’s soccer team held its annual Senior Day for the class of 2017 at the Owl Athletic Complex on one cold and rainy Saturday afternoon. The Owls came into this game 11-5 playing against the 5-9-2 UMass Dartmouth Corsairs.

Keene came out strong in the first half, netting four goals. The final score was 4-0, increasing its record to 12-5. Back in goal, Danielle Warhall got her fifth shutout of the season after its victory against UMass Dartmouth. Quinn Dorogi, Taylor Farland and Katie Silegy were the three goal scorers in the matchup against the Corsairs. After this performance, the Owls extended their home winning streak to eight games. The Owls are now 8-0 at home this season with only one home game remaining. Before the game, Keene State seniors Brittany Tolla, Sierra Trzepacz and Danielle Warhall were honored by their teammates and coaches for all of their hard work they have put in with the soccer team in the past few years.

Tolla said, “On senior day, the goal was to get all of our players onto the field. As a team, we kept reinforcing to play with heart and to play for each other, and that’s exactly what we did. Senior day was very bittersweet knowing it was our last Saturday regular season home game, but my team, coaches, family and friends made the day so special. I couldn’t have asked for it to be any better.”

The Owls got off to a slow start against the Corsairs.

The Owls found the back of the net after the 20 minute came around. Taylor Farland received a pass from Kali Santino, where Farland then ripped a one-time shot and buried the ball in the bottom right corner. Owls scored three other goals in the first half, making it a 4-0 lead at the half.

When the second half started, the Corsairs exhibited some early action. Giving Warhall some shots, UMass Darmouth had two shots on goal within two minutes of each other after the fifty-second minute. However, Warhall did not let anything pass her as she continued and got her fifth shutout of the season.

Trzepacz had several shots on goal, but neither her or the Owls could find the back of the net in the second half. The final score was 4-0.

The Owls have their last home game Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 5p.m. against Westfield State University.

