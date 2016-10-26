For some reason, this last week has been a gold mine when it comes to entertainment, news and highly anticipated releases.

With each glorious trailer drop after trailer drop, my anticipation for a quickly approaching 2017 grew larger and larger, as did my questions on what will be in store. Here’s a quick look at the four huge announcements that has me wishing for March and the months after.

Nintendo Switch:

Formally known as the NX, was the longest and possibly the most puzzling trailer that came out this past week.

The Switch has been teased and anticipated for two years now, and the trailer gave everyone a good reason to be excited for the company’s latest entertainment system.

No specs were given during the trailer, but many scenarios for the system were shown, such as playing it as you would a system from Microsoft or Sony, but also using it on a plane, in a car and even competitively with thousands to watch.

The tablet design along with the detachable control sticks on each side is a very cool design, but the system seems to bring more questions to the table than answers.

How long will the battery last? What’s the storage size? Will mods be available for third party games?

Only time will tell, but details will no doubtedly come quickly for this great looking piece of tech.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2):

The first game, Red Dead Redemption, which others have described as GTA IV but with horses, is the reason why I decided to check it out first-hand a few years ago.

The story was rich, the characters were interesting and the fact that there wasn’t a PC port for it didn’t bother me too much. RDR2 looks to offer all of that plus the beautiful graphics of modern consoles.

The trailer is stunning and makes me wonder how the story will continue, or if a new character will be the center point (because things don’t go too well for John Marston in RDR).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

“Ooga-chaka, ooga-ooga ooga-chaka, ooga-ooga,” a verse that was stuck in everyone’s head when the first Guardians of the Galaxy trailer dropped two years ago is back in force for the sequel’s sneak peek.

Nothing too major was shown off in the teaser, but it’s clear that the humor and atmosphere of the first movie is alive and well. Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone are both casted in the upcoming film, but neither were seen, which was a bit disappointing.

Kurt Russell plays Ego the Living Planet, who is just as his name suggests, a living planet, but Stallone’s character has yet to be revealed as of the teasers release.

Logan:

Even the name suggests a major shift in mood for the third Wolverine movie, and with the confirmed R rating and trailer that surfaced online last Thursday, the name fits perfectly.

The trailer is foreboding and drips with atmosphere that has never been a part of the X-Men universe, and this change is a huge push for superhero movies to be taken more seriously.

“Deadpool” proved to the critics and public that superheroes can star in R-rated movies and be a huge success. Honestly, that has me the most excited, besides the fact that Wolverine was born to be in an R-rated film.

Connor Morrell can be contacted at cmorrrell@kscequinox.com