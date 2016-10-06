The Keene State men’s lacrosse team doesn’t officially begin their season until the spring, but it already has a feel-good story on its hands.

For only the second time under head coach Mark Theriault, the Owls will have two brothers on the team for the 2017 season. Fifth-year senior Mike Wiedenfeld and his first-year brother David Wiedenfeld.

As a sophomore for the Owls, Mike tore his ACL just three games into the season. He knew if he could get the chance, he would come back and play an extra year of lacrosse. He also knew that meant he could get the opportunity to play with his younger brother. Dave Wiedenfeld recalled visiting Keene, and once he knew he would get the chance to play with Mike, had a very easy decision to make. Dave said, “When I visited Keene with Mike, my whole mind changed and I really wanted to go here.”

While in high school, Mike played basketball and football, but one day was told by his football coach that he should try the lacrosse team. Well he did and fell in love with the game, passing that passion down to his brother. This year will be the first time the brothers will be on the same field together and they said they can’t wait. Both brothers commented, “ Yeah it’s going to be exciting, we’re really pumped.” Mike said, “We feed off each other; if he scores or I make a good play, it’s going to keep us going.” Mike plays defense and Dave is an attackman.

Mike will be wearing a different jersey than he has for the past five years, as he is going to pass his down to Dave. Mike said, “It’s cool that he decided to come up here, so yeah he gets my number [12].” Twelve is a number that they have both worn since they’ve been in high school.

Coach Theriault recalled getting the news about Mike coming back for another year and said, “I was excited; he’s a good guy, definitely a leader on the team. He’s one of those guys that will come into my office randomly to say hello.” Theriault also noted, “He’s always looking for other things to do off the field, and he’s well liked by the other guys on the team.”

