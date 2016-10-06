French music and alluring scents drifted to the overarching ceiling of Keene State College’s Student Center, Monday, Oct. 3. Enter Global Chef day.

The event has become a tradition on-campus, with the intent to promote cultural diversity using food. On this particular menu were foods from France and Australia, including baked salmon in a creamy sauce, mussels lathered in butter and white wine, as well as decadent chocolate mousse.

Australian Chef Rachael Swain who made the salmon said she wanted to serve something fresh to the KSC population.

“Down there (Australia), it’s like Alaska. This is quick and easy,” she said. Swain said she’s always loved cooking. “I love creating things and then being blown away by flavor,” she said.

French Chef Charles Guilloy said cooking is his passion. “I’ve been a chef for 15 years,” he said. Guilloy said he appreciates that food can bring people together. “My dream is to cook my favorite recipes and share them with my family,” he said.

Sodexo Executive Chef Richard Ducharme said that’s what this day is about, bringing others together. “Look at these people,” he said pointing to the crowds forming at the event. He continued to say that this event brings culture to KSC.

“The diversity piece isn’t really huge here,” he explained. Ducharme said this event isn’t just about this one day, but to promote what’s to come. “This is a sample of the huge dinner we give in the dining commons on [the following] Thursday. So the food is coming back,” he said.

Ducharme said it’s about expanding students’ experience, and in the roughly 22 years this event has been held, the tradition has been well-received in the KSC community.

“It’s a challenge to get them to eat something different. But this has been a really successful recipe for Keene. Students always want to know what country is coming next,” he said. Ducharme said that Keene is one of five or six schools that participate in the Global Chef event.

KSC senior Mercedes Pannell said she enjoyed the event. “I really like salmon and this is good for diversity,” she said.

Pannell said she’s gone to the Global Chef event before and thinks it would be cool if they did something on Italy. “It’s nice they include different areas of the world,” she said.

Film Professor Ted White said he loves the event. “There’s not political content to it, but you are experiencing something. I like how it pushes people out of their comfort level, to try more unusual things,” he said. White said the nutritional aspects also matter.

“Nutrition is really important and being aware of what you’re eating,” he said. White said this is an event to remember, “People are talking about it.”

