At the student government meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the board took a financial request from the Keene State Investment Group. KSIG asked for $3,410 to run their club, which is responsible for educating its members on finances and marketing them to various companies and colleges. They were allocated $1,725, but are considering an appeal.

Committees discussed events taking place on campus this week such as Pick of the Crop on Thursday, Oct. 13, and Rocktober Fest on Saturday, Oct. 15.