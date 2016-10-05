On Thursday Sept. 29, the Carroll House kicked off “Sometimes, Always, Never” an exhibition curated from artwork by artists from the Clay Studio in Philadelphia, Pa.

The exhibition was curated by Charity Thackston, a KSC alumna who received her BFA in 2011. She then went on to get her MFA at Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, PA, in 2014.

The show featured a variety of art made from clay, but a fan favorite seemed to be a piece by artist Peter Morgan, who has an MFA from New York State College of Ceramics, that was made in the shape of a giant order of nachos, featuring a dinosaur popping out of it called “Nacho-mess Monster”. “The big nachos are really hard not to love,” said art minor Emily Thorpe.

Associate Professor of Art, Dr. Paul McMullan also said, “The nachos are my personal favorite. They’re playful and funny, nothing too serious.”

A student from McMullan’s class, Alyse Fusco, said, “The nachos are honestly what drew me here, I heard about them and I just had to see it for myself.”

Another piece featured at the show was a clay sculpture depicting Braille. “The Braille pieces are my favorite. There’s something very simple and unconventional about it,” said Dr. Lynn Richardson, the chair of the art department.

The exhibit was put together by Dr. Paul McMullan, who runs the ceramics program. “I drove up to Philadelphia to get the pieces and then set it up. We often try to incorporate our alumni in any way possible here on campus. I keep in touch with Charity; she has a full-time job there at the clay studio, so she’s representing KSC pretty well,” said McMullan. McMullan also said he tries to do one ceramic show per year.

Dr. Richardson was at the exhibition to show support. “I like this show because of the simplicity. It goes outside of the traditional material and I think it’s because it’s a younger group of artists. There’s very few pots and vessels,” said Richardson.

“Sometimes, Always, Never” is open at the Carroll House until Oct. 22.

Rachel Vitello can be contacted at rvitello@kscequinox.com