Wednesday night, the Keene State men’s soccer team defeated the Lasell College Lasers 7-0 to improve to eight wins, four losses and one tie on the season.

The Owls jumped out to a two goal lead in the first five minutes of the game as junior Promise Kpee scored both goals, getting the assist from sophomore Matthew Povall.

Kpee scored the third goal of the game for the Owls, completing his hat trick for the night after being fed by fellow senior Conor Leahy. Leahy scored the fourth goal of the game as the Owls headed to half time with a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Lasers struggled, managing only two shots all night. Goalies Patrick McAvoy and Jackson Burhans combined for eight saves in the game.

Keene started the second half just as they ended the first; newcomer Cole Acocelli scored two goals getting the assists from fellow first-year L.J. Luster and Donovan Harris. First-year Luck Ndahigwa also added a goal.

Keene ended the game with an astonishing 15 shots on net. Goalies Jason Smith, Constantine Bouzakis and Michael Sancomb were all stellar in net for the Owls.

The Owls were able to get many players on the field that haven’t played much in the season thus far.

After the game, Head Coach Rick Scott talked about his team’s performance saying, “What was good about tonight is that we got to play everyone that we wanted to and the kids that haven’t played a lot did a very nice job.”

Coach Scott also talked about his team playing a full 90 minutes commenting, “Those kids are hungry to play and when they play, they want to impress you.” Next up for Keene State will be an out of conference game as they visit Tufts University on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Tufts has a record of five wins, three losses and one tie on the season. Lasell will visit Pine Manor College on Thursday, Oct. 20.

