Four goals in less than four minutes, safe to say Keene State College field hockey team dominated their game on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Owls Athletic Complex. The Owls used their penalty corners to their advantage and were able to score the first three of four goals following the corners.

Sophomore Erica Stauffer fired a pass to senior Sami Smith, who shot it high into the roof of the cage to get an early lead. Not even a minute later, Smith doubled the score and grabbed her 20th goal of the year. The goals didn’t stop there, junior Kendal Brown snagged another goal within the 12th minute. Just shy of the 13th minute, Marita Brothers received a corner pass from senior Brittney Cardente and scored, giving the Owls a 4-0 lead. At the end of the first half, Stauffer received her first goal of the season, pumping the Owls up to 5-0 at halftime.

Stauffer’s received a hat-trick within less than 10 minutes in the second half. First, Stauffer took a pass from Smith and scored, not even 41 seconds later she repeated the same play, but with an assist from Jensyn Dandeneau.

The Bears finally broke the shutout in the 52nd minute. In less than two minutes of the Bears’ goal, first-year Hannah Cook scored her first collegiate goal, and the final goal of the game.

The Owls will be hitting the road Thursday, Oct. 6 for a non-conference game against Castleton University and then again Saturday, Oct. 8 in a conference meet against Eastern Connecticut State University.

