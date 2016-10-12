The men’s soccer team took on Eastern Connecticut State University, Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Owl Athletic Complex. Junior Promise Kpee scored the lone goal for the Owls. This was a big conference win for the Owls. It was the first time they have beaten the Eastern Warriors since the 2010 season. Kpee is the leading scorer in the Little East Conference (LEC) with 13 goals this season.

The beginning half of this game was all back and forth. Not one team could produce a shot until a little over the 15 minute mark. A handball had occurred in the box from an Eastern Connecticut defender, which returned a penalty kick for the Owls. Kpee stepped up and sank the ball into the lower left corner. Since this was the only goal of the game it sealed the deal for the Owls.

Captain Riley Steele had an opportunity to collect a goal when he fired the shot outside the box toward the Warriors goalie, who then punched the ball back into the box. Kpee quickly regained possession of the ball and shot, but went wide.

“We didn’t play our best, but we played hard and kept grinding. In the end we got the result that we needed to get. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we did what we needed to do to get the win,” Steele said.

Junior Jason Smith stopped a total of three shots all within just the second half.

With Aidan Dean and Samuel Binogono on offence they were able to get the ball back to Kpee. Firing another shot, right into the goalie, Ryan Murphy’s hands.

