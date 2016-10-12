As Keene State and the 2016 orientation staff just welcomed the class of 2020 with open-arms, the orientation coordinators are now seeking new staff members for next year’s program.

Coordinators junior and communications major Eric Walsh and junior and safety and English major Bailey St. Laurent are looking for qualified candidates who want to get involved and make a positive impact on the incoming first-year students.

Being apart of the orientation staff is a highly respected position at KSC. Being a leader offers the important role of assisting the next group of incoming Owls. It allows students to be someone these first-years will look up to, turn to and respect.

Having the opportunity to be on staff myself this past year changed my experience here at KSC.

I was able to help my group of students make the adjustment to college, and personally knowing I was able to impact them and their transition was enough of a reward itself. Being a role model of the college and representing a place you truly love makes this job not even feel like a job at the end of the day.

After being on orientation staff, I was able to grow as a person, gain new experiences, meet new people and truly have fun.

To apply, please go to http://www.keene.edu/admissions/orientation/ and fill out the application.

Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. If there are any questions at all, please don’t hesitate to contact either of the coordinators at orientation@keene.edu.

Did you love your orientation leader or orientation in general? Or have you possibly thought of ways to improve the whole program itself? Take that next step and apply! It’ll be a decision you won’t regret.

Emma Hamilton can be contacted at ehamilton@kscequinox.com