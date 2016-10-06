Women’s Soccer

The Keene State women’s soccer team have received their third shutout of the year! The Owls dominated the Panthers with a 5-0 win from their game on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Owls Athletic Complex. The Owls maintain their unbeaten Little East Conference (LEC) record.

In just the seventh minute, junior midfielder Katie Silegy was set up with the ball from a pass by Julia Pearson, getting the Owls their first goal of the game. The Owls were quick; just one minute later, senior Brittany Tolla took possession of the ball on the left side and out-ran the Plymouth defenders, firing a shot into the net, soaring between the Plymouth goalkeeper and the post.

The Panthers attempted to get themselves on the scoreboard, but fell short when Hannah Kallis missed the net. At the end of the first half, Pearson brought the ball up the right side of the field and sent it to junior Kali Santino who one-touched it into the back of the net, giving the Owls a score of 3-0 over Plymouth State at the half.

In the start of the second half, Plymouth came out aggressive, attempting to make a shot on goal. A shot by the Panthers’ Naomi Kramer just sailed over the crossbar.

The Owls regained possession of the ball and received a penalty kick at the 80th minute. Junior Morgan Kathan stepped up for the Owls and placed the shot in the left corner, which was outstretched by the Panthers goalkeeper.

Kathan didn’t quit there. Just moments after the ball was in play, she received a pass from Chloe Loos and sped her way down the field to collect the last and final goal on the Panthers, giving a final of 5-0 Keene State.

Up next, the women will play Worcester State University on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at home and then will be on the road Saturday, Oct 8 at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Men’s Soccer

The Keene State men’s soccer team got a very important Little East Conference (LEC) win on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Plymouth State University Panther’s home turf. The Owls had a 3-0 victory.

This was the first win over the Panthers since the 2013 season. Junior forward, Promise Kpee has now scored a total of 12 goals this season, passing out his record of ten goals in the 2015 season.

18 minutes into the first half, Kpee sailed the first goal of the game right into the net. Panthers Jerry Randolph took a shot on the net, but aimed too high. A wave of corner kicks and shots gave the Owls plenty of opportunities to score on the goal, but they couldn’t seem to find the net.

In the beginning of the second half, sophomore midfielder Keegan LaBerge received a pass from sophomore Jacob Chiza and gave the Owls a 2-0 lead over the Panthers. The Owls offense stayed strong throughout the second half. Kpee added a third and final goal for the Owls.

Plymouth attempted shots on the Owls at the very end of the second half, but they were unsuccessful at taking away the Owls shut out.

The men will travel to Saint Joseph’s College in Maine for a non-conference matchup Tuesday, Oct. 4 and then again at home Saturday, Oct. 8 against Eastern Connecticut State University.

