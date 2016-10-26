Hootie’s Nocturnal Knockout is taking place on Nov. 4 in the Spaulding Gymnasium. The doors will open at 7:30p.m., and afterward there will be activities taking place in the student center, such as a photo booth, sign shop, caricature artists and late night bingo.

Owl Nation has wanted to start a new tradition for KSC students for some time now, so when they had the opportunity to team up with athletics, after hours, alumni and student government, they jumped on the chance to create this event for the KSC community.

It’s one way to start off the winter sports season filled with opportunities for the crowd to get involved and win some prizes!

Shelby Iava can be contacted at SIava@kscequinox.com