Ingredients for Dough:
- 1 Packet of yeast
- 1 ⅓ Cup of Warm Water
- 1 Tablespoon of Sugar
- 3 ½ Cups of Whole Wheat Flour
- 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
- ¾ Teaspoon of Salt
- 2 Tablespoons Flax Seed
- 2 Tablespoons Poppy Seeds
Ingredients for Topping:
- 1 Cup Butternut Squash, Diced
- 2 Cups Raw Spinach
- 1 Cup Goat Cheese (or to liking)
- 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
- 1 Sprig of Thyme
- 1 Sprig Rosemary
- Sprinkle of Dried Sage
Directions:
- First, preheat oven to 400 degrees fahrenheit. Next combine the yeast, sugar and warm water in a medium sized bowl, this will activate the yeast.
- Once it is fully dissolved you can add the flour, olive oil, salt, flax seeds and poppy seeds.
- Mix together by hand or with an electric mixer with a dough hook.
- Once it is mixed together, knead for about seven minutes, or until the dough feels smooth, but elastic. Be careful not to over knead the dough because it will become tough.
- If you have a machine with a dough hook, keep it on a low-medium speed. Start prepping your veggies while your dough rises.
- Start by cleaning and prepping your butternut squash. You’ll need to peel it and scoop the seeds out of the middle before dicing it.
- After dicing it, place it in the oven for about 15 minutes so that it is partially cooked before making the pizza.
- While you’re waiting, you can roll out the dough, drizzle the olive oil, and add the spinach, goat cheese, and spices.
- Top with the squash and cook for about 20 minutes, until the edges are golden brown and the middle is not longer doughy.