The Patriots got shutout at home for the first time since Nov. 28, 1993, in a 16-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Oct. 2 after three straight wins with backup quarterbacks.

This was an ugly loss for the Pats and they never took control of the game, and I am sure I can speak for a large majority of Pat’s Nation when I say I was anticipating a stronger [hopefully final] performance from Jacoby Brissett.

Despite a strong defensive performance, the Patriot’s offense couldn’t get on its feet.

Of course, as a loyal New England fan, I have to give this kid some credit. He had to unexpectedly be the “next man up” in an incredibly powerful and serious organization.

However, Buffalo marched up and down the field, as quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed nearly 70 percent of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Bill Belichick started third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett, with wide receiver Julian Edelman as emergency back-up quarterback, if needed.

Brissett completed 17-27 passes for 205 yards, with no touchdowns, as Garoppolo was out for the second week in a row with his shoulder injury, and we also saw tight end Rob Gronkowski for a quick down as he pulled in his first catch of the 2016-2017 season.

Despite the loss, here’s why I am not worried after this surprising shut out:

Tom Brady’s suspension ended eight hours after the game ended, it took two full games with a third-string quarterback for the Patriots to finally get beat up, and New England is still 3-1 and first in the American Football Conference East (AFC East).

After a loss like this, we just have to be optimistic and remember that was the last game with an inexperienced rookie and Brady will be ready to play come Sunday Oct. 9.

Early last week, Rex Ryan posed as “Walt Patulski from Buffalo News” during Edelman’s conference with Bills media members, asking the wide receiver if he would be playing quarterback against the Bills on Sunday.

Ryan reportedly said, “We’re coming after whatever QB they have,” which to me sounded like a threat.

This whole thing led to my rollercoaster of emotions through the final four quarters pending Brady’s return.

Half of me wanted this train wreck of a game to be over, and the other half wanted to see a comeback and show Bills coach, Rex Ryan that just because he can win two games in a row, doesn’t mean the Patriots are going away, and it certainly doesn’t mean he and his team will somehow be playing like that at the end of October when Brady is back in town.

The anticipation for our quarterback’s return against the 0-4 Cleveland Browns, is something that has been pressing since the summer, and I am so ready to watch the Pats win every game for the rest of the season.

Just a public service announcement to Rex Ryan, the Browns and the rest of the National Football League (NFL): look out because Tom Brady is coming back for good.

