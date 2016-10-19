Tuesday Oct. 11, Dr. Rudra Aryal, a physics professor at Franklin Pierce University, visited the Keene State College.

Dr. Aryal spoke in the Mabel Brown Room with his informative presentation of long range air pollution transportation as part of the KSC Environmental Studies Lecture Series.

The main focus of Dr. Aryal’s lecture was man-made Aerosol pollution also known as Anthropogenic Emissions and their effects on Nepal.

Dr. Aryal said growing up in the area of Nepal and seeing the effects of the air pollution first hand is what got him so interested in studying air pollution and Aerosols.

There is such a high concentration of Aerosols and air pollution throughout the area of Kathmandu due to its geographical location being between China and India, two of the biggest contributing countries to air pollution, and the fact it is located in a valley under the Himalayas giving the air pollutants no escape said Dr. Aryal.

Matt Caswell a senior at Keene State said he heard about the lecture through a friend in the environmental studies program and found Dr. Aryal’s presentation to be interesting considering the harmful effects Anthropogenic Emissions have on humans themselves.

The number of Aerosols in the air in Nepal is dangerous for humans since they can cause irritation to the eyes and throat and additionally cause damage to the lungs said Dr. Aryal.

The Chair of Environmental Studies at Keene State, Dr. Gabauer said Nepal is one of the poorest countries but also one of the most generous and she finds it eye opening to see how many people have health issues from air pollution but poverty keeping them from seeking help and aid

Dr. Aryal said, “Data findings have shown that there is the most air pollution during the pre and post monsoon seasons because there is a lack of rainfall.”

Dr. Aryal additionally said that rainfall is important because it helps wash away the air pollution particles over Nepal.

At one point during the presentation Dr Aryal displayed a slide that showed a picture of the city of Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, comparing it with sufficient air pollution and with hardly any.

Caswell said, “I did not think rainfall could have that large an effect on air pollution… it was hard to believe the two images were of the same place.”

Dr. Gabauer said, “I didn’t know how much air pollution comes from a long distance …I always thought it was locally produced air pollution … it was interesting to hear other countries have been significantly contributing. “

Caswell said it was a very eye opening presentation and that he did not realize how heavily such a small country like Nepal was being so affected by air pollution from bigger countries like India and China.

Dr. Aryal said he is hopeful that his research as well as the research some of his students are conducting at Franklin and Pierce on climate science and Aerosol pollutants will directly help humans better understand air pollution and result in a way for humans to lessen the amount of pollution emitted into the atmosphere.

